Insights into Expion360's Upcoming Earnings

Expion360 XPON will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-05-15. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Expion360 to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.64.

The announcement from Expion360 is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS missed by $0.12 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.65% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Expion360's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0 -0.003 -0.003 EPS Actual -0.12 -24.55 -0.003 -0.003 Price Change % -3.0% -25.0% 2.0% 0.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Expion360 were trading at $1.05 as of May 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 99.5%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

