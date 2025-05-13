Earnings Preview For Kamada

Kamada KMDA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-05-14. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Kamada will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07.

Anticipation surrounds Kamada's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 3.1% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kamada's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.05 0.07 0.06 0.06 EPS Actual 0.07 0.07 0.08 0.04 Price Change % 3.0% -3.0% 1.0% -3.0%

Performance of Kamada Shares

Shares of Kamada were trading at $6.82 as of May 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 23.6%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.