A Preview Of Local Bounti's Earnings

Local Bounti LOCL will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-05-14. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.
Analysts anticipate Local Bounti to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.31.
Anticipation surrounds Local Bounti's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.
New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.
Historical Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.32, which was followed by a 6.31% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Local Bounti's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-3.89
|-2.78
|-2.32
|-2.14
|EPS Actual
|-4.21
|-4.01
|-3
|-2.89
|Price Change %
|-6.0%
|-3.0%
|-8.0%
|-2.0%
Performance of Local Bounti Shares
Shares of Local Bounti were trading at $2.4233 as of May 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 12.19%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.
