A Glimpse of Lucid Diagnostics's Earnings Potential

Lucid Diagnostics LUCD is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-05-14. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Lucid Diagnostics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.11.

Investors in Lucid Diagnostics are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.04 in the last quarter, leading to a 3.33% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Lucid Diagnostics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.15 -0.22 -0.22 -0.27 EPS Actual -0.19 -0.20 -0.20 -0.21 Price Change % 3.0% -4.0% 2.0% -2.0%

Lucid Diagnostics Share Price Analysis

Shares of Lucid Diagnostics were trading at $1.1 as of May 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 30.72%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Lucid Diagnostics visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.