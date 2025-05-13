Insights Ahead: PDS Biotechnology's Quarterly Earnings

PDS Biotechnology PDSB will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-05-14. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate PDS Biotechnology to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.22.

The market awaits PDS Biotechnology's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.07, leading to a 0.8% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at PDS Biotechnology's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.28 -0.28 -0.34 -0.37 EPS Actual -0.21 -0.29 -0.23 -0.30 Price Change % 1.0% -11.0% -1.0% 1.0%

PDS Biotechnology Share Price Analysis

Shares of PDS Biotechnology were trading at $1.29 as of May 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 64.03%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

