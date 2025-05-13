May 13, 2025 1:05 PM 1 min read

What to Expect from Luminar Technologies's Earnings

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Luminar Technologies LAZR is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-05-14. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Luminar Technologies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.63.

Investors in Luminar Technologies are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.75, which was followed by a 32.96% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Luminar Technologies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024
EPS Estimate -2.17 -2.55 -2.85 -3
EPS Actual -1.42 -2.40 -2.70 -2.85
Price Change % 33.0% 11.0% -37.0% 19.0%

Tracking Luminar Technologies's Stock Performance

Shares of Luminar Technologies were trading at $4.6 as of May 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 82.94%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Luminar Technologies visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

LAZR Logo
LAZRLuminar Technologies Inc
$4.53-1.52%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
2.89
Growth
52.71
Quality
-
Value
27.24
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved