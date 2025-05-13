What to Expect from Luminar Technologies's Earnings

Luminar Technologies LAZR is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-05-14. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Luminar Technologies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.63.

Investors in Luminar Technologies are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.75, which was followed by a 32.96% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Luminar Technologies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -2.17 -2.55 -2.85 -3 EPS Actual -1.42 -2.40 -2.70 -2.85 Price Change % 33.0% 11.0% -37.0% 19.0%

Tracking Luminar Technologies's Stock Performance

Shares of Luminar Technologies were trading at $4.6 as of May 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 82.94%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Luminar Technologies visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.