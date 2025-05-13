A Preview Of DarioHealth's Earnings

DarioHealth DRIO is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-05-14. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect DarioHealth to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.05.

The announcement from DarioHealth is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.10, leading to a 7.3% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Tracking DarioHealth's Stock Performance

Shares of DarioHealth were trading at $0.76 as of May 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 59.45%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for DarioHealth visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.