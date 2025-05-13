Insights into TMC Metals's Upcoming Earnings

TMC Metals TMC is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-05-14. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect TMC Metals to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.04.

The market awaits TMC Metals's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.00, leading to a 1.18% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at TMC Metals's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.05 -0.06 -0.05 -0.05 EPS Actual -0.05 -0.06 -0.06 -0.08 Price Change % 1.0% 4.0% 12.0% -4.0%

TMC Metals Share Price Analysis

Shares of TMC Metals were trading at $3.14 as of May 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 108.45%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for TMC Metals visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.