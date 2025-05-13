Insights into Karooooo's Upcoming Earnings

May 13, 2025 11:01 AM 1 min read

Karooooo KARO is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-05-14. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Karooooo to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40.

Investors in Karooooo are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.05, leading to a 6.0% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Karooooo's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024
EPS Estimate 0.38 0.39 0.36 0.34
EPS Actual 0.43 0.38 0.38 0.36
Price Change % -6.0% -16.0% 1.0% 3.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Karooooo were trading at $44.01 as of May 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 66.35%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Overview
