Preview: Sigma Lithium's Earnings

Sigma Lithium SGML is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-05-14. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Sigma Lithium to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00.

Sigma Lithium bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.14 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.36% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Sigma Lithium's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023
EPS Estimate 0.06 0.07 0.1 0.18
EPS Actual -0.08 -0.23 -0.1 -0.06 -0.08
Price Change % -2.0% -2.0% 2.0% 3.0% 3.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Sigma Lithium were trading at $7.44 as of May 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 56.28%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Overview
