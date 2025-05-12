A Look at Macrogenics's Upcoming Earnings Report

Macrogenics MGNX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-05-13. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Macrogenics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.69.

Anticipation surrounds Macrogenics's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.34, leading to a 5.0% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Macrogenics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.59 0.21 -0.59 -0.64 EPS Actual -0.25 0.90 -0.89 -0.84 Price Change % -5.0% 11.0% -7.000000000000001% -77.0%

Tracking Macrogenics's Stock Performance

Shares of Macrogenics were trading at $1.43 as of May 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 64.27%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

