Preview: Y-mAbs Therapeutics's Earnings

Y-mAbs Therapeutics YMAB is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-05-13. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.19.

Anticipation surrounds Y-mAbs Therapeutics's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.02, leading to a 2.22% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Y-mAbs Therapeutics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.13 -0.16 -0.13 -0.14 EPS Actual -0.15 -0.16 -0.21 -0.15 Price Change % -2.0% -0.0% 9.0% -21.0%

Market Performance of Y-mAbs Therapeutics's Stock

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics were trading at $3.89 as of May 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 65.57%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.