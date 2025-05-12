Dare Bioscience's Earnings Outlook

Dare Bioscience DARE is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-05-13. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Dare Bioscience to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.58.

Anticipation surrounds Dare Bioscience's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 0.35% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Dare Bioscience's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.63 -0.71 -0.72 EPS Actual -0.65 -0.55 1.52 -0.84 Price Change % 0.0% -10.0% 20.0% 14.000000000000002%

Performance of Dare Bioscience Shares

Shares of Dare Bioscience were trading at $2.91 as of May 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 23.76%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Dare Bioscience visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.