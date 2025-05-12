May 12, 2025 4:04 PM 1 min read

Insights Ahead: Vaxart's Quarterly Earnings

Vaxart VXRT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-05-13. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Vaxart will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.07.

The announcement from Vaxart is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.07, leading to a 9.09% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Vaxart's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024
EPS Estimate -0.11 -0.10 -0.03 -0.14
EPS Actual -0.04 -0.06 -0.09 -0.14
Price Change % -9.0% -12.0% -8.0% 5.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Vaxart were trading at $0.4196 as of May 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 53.53%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
