A Look Ahead: Tenon Medical's Earnings Forecast

Tenon Medical TNON is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-05-13. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Tenon Medical will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.06.

Tenon Medical bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $2.79, leading to a 9.91% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Performance of Tenon Medical Shares

Shares of Tenon Medical were trading at $1.13 as of May 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 83.67%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Tenon Medical

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Tenon Medical.

The consensus rating for Tenon Medical is Buy, derived from 1 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $3.0 implies a potential 165.49% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of SINTX Technologies, Strata Skin Sciences and Ekso Bionics Holdings, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for SINTX Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $30.0, suggesting a potential 2554.87% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Strata Skin Sciences, with an average 1-year price target of $6.0, suggesting a potential 430.97% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Ekso Bionics Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $4.67, suggesting a potential 313.27% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for SINTX Technologies, Strata Skin Sciences and Ekso Bionics Holdings, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Tenon Medical Buy -4.70% $353K -92.73% SINTX Technologies Buy -67.07% $38K -35.78% Strata Skin Sciences Buy 10.21% $5.76M -62.83% Ekso Bionics Holdings Buy 5.01% $2.71M -24.75%

Key Takeaway:

Tenon Medical ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, indicating negative growth and lower profit margins compared to peers. However, it ranks at the top for Return on Equity, suggesting better performance in generating profits relative to shareholders' equity. Overall, Tenon Medical's financial performance is mixed compared to its peers.

Discovering Tenon Medical: A Closer Look

Tenon Medical Inc is a medical device company that has developed a novel, minimally invasive approach to the sacroiliac joint (the SI Joint) using a single, robust, titanium implant for the treatment of the common types of SI Joint disorders that cause lower back pain. The Company is focused on three commercial opportunities; Primary SI Joint procedures, Revision procedures of failed SI Joint implants, and SI Joint fusion adjunct to a spine fusion construct. The company derives the majority of its revenue from sales of The Catamaran System to a limited number of clinicians.

Tenon Medical: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Tenon Medical's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.7% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Tenon Medical's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -400.91% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tenon Medical's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -92.73%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tenon Medical's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -26.98% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.19.

