A Look Ahead: Herbalife's Earnings Forecast

Herbalife HLF will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-04-30. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Herbalife to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41.

The market awaits Herbalife's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.14 in the last quarter, leading to a 42.7% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Herbalife's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.41 0.22 0.35 0.41 0.34 EPS Actual 0.59 0.36 0.57 0.54 0.49 Price Change % -8.0% 43.0% 11.0% -9.0% 8.0%

Tracking Herbalife's Stock Performance

Shares of Herbalife were trading at $6.73 as of May 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 36.34%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

