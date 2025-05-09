Earnings Outlook For Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics RLGT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-05-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Radiant Logistics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05.

Radiant Logistics bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.12, leading to a 1.7% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Radiant Logistics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.10 0.14 0.10 0.08 EPS Actual 0.22 0.16 0.14 0.08 Price Change % 2.0% -4.0% 3.0% -2.0%

Performance of Radiant Logistics Shares

Shares of Radiant Logistics were trading at $6.03 as of May 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 21.21%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

