A Preview Of FibroGen's Earnings

FibroGen FGEN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-05-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that FibroGen will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.10.

The market awaits FibroGen's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.12, leading to a 21.8% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at FibroGen's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.20 -0.30 -0.26 -0.42 EPS Actual -0.08 -0.17 -0.16 -0.33 Price Change % -22.0% -14.000000000000002% 5.0% 18.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of FibroGen were trading at $0.3194 as of May 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 74.54%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for FibroGen visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.