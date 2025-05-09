An Overview of Landsea Homes's Earnings

Landsea Homes LSEA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-05-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Landsea Homes will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.03.

Landsea Homes bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.22, leading to a 8.37% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Landsea Homes's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.47 0.15 0.10 0.04 EPS Actual 0.25 0.44 0.36 0.06 Price Change % 8.0% -2.0% -7.000000000000001% -3.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Landsea Homes were trading at $6.1 as of May 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 34.83%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Landsea Homes visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.