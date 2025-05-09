May 9, 2025 4:02 PM 1 min read

Uncovering Potential: WhiteHorse Finance's Earnings Preview

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

WhiteHorse Finance WHF is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-05-12. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33.

Anticipation surrounds WhiteHorse Finance's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.06, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at WhiteHorse Finance's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024
EPS Estimate 0.400 0.410 0.44 0.460
EPS Actual 0.343 0.394 0.40 0.465
Price Change % -5.0% -5.0% 2.0% -2.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance were trading at $9.31 as of May 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 27.42%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for WhiteHorse Finance visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

WHF Logo
WHFWhiteHorse Finance Inc
$9.26-0.54%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
22.81
Growth
17.28
Quality
30.30
Value
-
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved