Earnings Preview: Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical RBOT is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-05-12. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Vicarious Surgical to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-2.48.

The announcement from Vicarious Surgical is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.26 in the last quarter, leading to a 14.85% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Vicarious Surgical's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -2.69 -2.55 -2.77 -2.7 EPS Actual -2.43 -2.87 -2.86 -2.7 Price Change % -15.0% -18.0% -5.0% 0.0%

Vicarious Surgical Share Price Analysis

Shares of Vicarious Surgical were trading at $8.84 as of May 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 2.15%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

