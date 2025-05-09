Stellus Cap Investment Earnings Preview

Stellus Cap Investment SCM will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-05-12. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Stellus Cap Investment to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38.

Anticipation surrounds Stellus Cap Investment's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 8.6% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Stellus Cap Investment's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.39 0.46 0.45 0.45 EPS Actual 0.37 0.40 0.50 0.44 Price Change % -9.0% -1.0% 1.0% 1.0%

Performance of Stellus Cap Investment Shares

Shares of Stellus Cap Investment were trading at $13.07 as of May 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 7.58%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Stellus Cap Investment visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.