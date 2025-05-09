An Overview of Village Farms Intl's Earnings

Village Farms Intl VFF will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-05-12. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Village Farms Intl to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00.

Village Farms Intl bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.06 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.84% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Village Farms Intl's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.02 -0.03 -0.03 -0.02 EPS Actual -0.08 -0.01 -0.10 -0.03 Price Change % 3.0% -7.000000000000001% -5.0% 4.0%

Market Performance of Village Farms Intl's Stock

Shares of Village Farms Intl were trading at $0.6481 as of May 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 48.5%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

