An Overview of Plug Power's Earnings

Plug Power PLUG will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-05-12. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Plug Power to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.19.

Investors in Plug Power are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $1.42, leading to a 4.32% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Plug Power's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.23 -0.24 -0.32 -0.33 EPS Actual -1.65 -0.25 -0.36 -0.43 Price Change % 4.0% 3.0% -5.0% -8.0%

Market Performance of Plug Power's Stock

Shares of Plug Power were trading at $0.8504 as of May 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 70.37%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Plug Power

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Plug Power.

A total of 13 analyst ratings have been received for Plug Power, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $1.88, suggesting a potential 121.07% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Shoals Technologies Gr, Fluence Energy and Enovix, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Shoals Technologies Gr, with an average 1-year price target of $5.82, suggesting a potential 584.38% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Fluence Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $8.23, suggesting a potential 867.78% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Enovix, with an average 1-year price target of $14.43, suggesting a potential 1596.85% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Shoals Technologies Gr, Fluence Energy and Enovix, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Plug Power Neutral -13.81% $-234.53M -56.07% Shoals Technologies Gr Buy -11.50% $28.14M -0.05% Fluence Energy Neutral 131.07% $21.20M -7.78% Enovix Buy -3.30% $261K -9.76%

Key Takeaway:

Plug Power is positioned at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Return on Equity.

About Plug Power

Plug Power is building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem—from production, storage, and delivery to energy generation. The company plans to build and operate green hydrogen highways across North America and Europe. Plug will deliver its green hydrogen solutions directly to its customers and through joint venture partners into multiple end markets, including material handling, e-mobility, power generation, and industrial applications.

Financial Insights: Plug Power

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Plug Power's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -13.81% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -697.46%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -56.07%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Plug Power's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -32.07%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Plug Power's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.62, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Plug Power visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.