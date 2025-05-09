A Look at Redwire's Upcoming Earnings Report

Redwire RDW is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-05-12. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Redwire to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.12.

Anticipation surrounds Redwire's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $1.20, which was followed by a 8.44% drop in the share price the next day.

Performance of Redwire Shares

Shares of Redwire were trading at $11.47 as of May 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 132.3%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Redwire visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.