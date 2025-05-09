Earnings Preview: Companhia De Saneamento

Companhia De Saneamento SBS is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-05-12. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Companhia De Saneamento to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36.

The announcement from Companhia De Saneamento is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Here's a look at Companhia De Saneamento's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.27 0.26 0.24 EPS Actual 0.31 0.34 0.24 Price Change % 4.0% 3.0% 7.000000000000001% -2.0%

Market Performance of Companhia De Saneamento's Stock

Shares of Companhia De Saneamento were trading at $20.54 as of May 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 37.52%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

