May 9, 2025 11:01 AM 1 min read

Earnings Preview: Companhia De Saneamento

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Companhia De Saneamento SBS is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-05-12. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Companhia De Saneamento to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36.

The announcement from Companhia De Saneamento is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Here's a look at Companhia De Saneamento's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024
EPS Estimate 0.27 0.26 0.24
EPS Actual 0.31 0.34 0.24
Price Change % 4.0% 3.0% 7.000000000000001% -2.0%

Market Performance of Companhia De Saneamento's Stock

Shares of Companhia De Saneamento were trading at $20.54 as of May 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 37.52%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Companhia De Saneamento visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

SBS Logo
SBSCompanhia De Saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo
$20.590.24%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
91.58
Growth
-
Quality
84.35
Value
42.81
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved