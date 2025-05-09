Preview: Archer Aviation's Earnings

Archer Aviation ACHR is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-05-12. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Archer Aviation will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.22.

Investors in Archer Aviation are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS missed by $0.19 in the last quarter, leading to a 12.12% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Archer Aviation's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.26 -0.32 -0.33 -0.33 EPS Actual -0.45 -0.29 -0.32 -0.36 Price Change % 12.0% 11.0% -9.0% -3.0%

Tracking Archer Aviation's Stock Performance

Shares of Archer Aviation were trading at $8.76 as of May 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 135.2%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

