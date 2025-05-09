NRG Energy's Earnings: A Preview

NRG Energy NRG is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-05-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that NRG Energy will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.62.

The announcement from NRG Energy is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.23, leading to a 7.25% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at NRG Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 1.29 2 1.59 0.88 EPS Actual 1.52 1.85 3.37 2.31 Price Change % -7.000000000000001% -0.0% 3.0% 3.0%

Market Performance of NRG Energy's Stock

Shares of NRG Energy were trading at $120.34 as of May 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 44.71%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on NRG Energy

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on NRG Energy.

The consensus rating for NRG Energy is Buy, derived from 6 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $130.83 implies a potential 8.72% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of FirstEnergy, Eversource Energy and PPL, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for FirstEnergy, with an average 1-year price target of $45.0, suggesting a potential 62.61% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Eversource Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $65.0, suggesting a potential 45.99% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for PPL, with an average 1-year price target of $37.5, suggesting a potential 68.84% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for FirstEnergy, Eversource Energy and PPL, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity NRG Energy Buy 0.18% $1.95B 33.91% FirstEnergy Neutral 14.54% $2.53B 2.88% Eversource Energy Neutral 23.58% $2.29B 3.63% PPL Neutral 8.68% $1.11B 2.91%

Key Takeaway:

NRG Energy ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. NRG Energy is at the top for Return on Equity.

Delving into NRG Energy's Background

NRG Energy is one of the largest retail energy providers in the us, with 6 million customers. Vivint Smart Home, which NRG acquired in 2023, has 2 million home services customers. NRG also is one of the largest us independent power producers, with 13 gigawatts of coal, gas, and oil power generation capacity primarily in Texas. NRG exited Chapter 11 bankruptcy as a stand-alone entity in December 2003.

NRG Energy: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: NRG Energy's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.18%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: NRG Energy's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.19%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): NRG Energy's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 33.91% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): NRG Energy's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.63%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, NRG Energy faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

