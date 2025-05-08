May 8, 2025 2:02 PM 1 min read

Examining the Future: Ultralife's Earnings Outlook

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Ultralife ULBI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-05-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Ultralife will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21.

The announcement from Ultralife is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.14, which was followed by a 3.37% drop in the share price the next day.

Tracking Ultralife's Stock Performance

Shares of Ultralife were trading at $4.59 as of May 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 60.83%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
