What's Next: Telos's Earnings Preview

Telos TLS will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-05-09. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Telos to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.05.

The market awaits Telos's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.05, leading to a 0.38% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Telos's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.09 -0.14 -0.14 -0.11 EPS Actual -0.04 -0.10 -0.09 -0.08 Price Change % -0.0% -5.0% -47.0% 1.0%

Telos Share Price Analysis

Shares of Telos were trading at $2.49 as of May 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 27.63%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Telos

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Telos.

Analysts have provided Telos with 3 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $3.83, suggesting a potential 53.82% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Silvaco Group, Duos Technologies Group and Arteris, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Silvaco Group, with an average 1-year price target of $17.0, suggesting a potential 582.73% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Duos Technologies Group, with an average 1-year price target of $9.0, suggesting a potential 261.45% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Arteris, with an average 1-year price target of $15.33, suggesting a potential 515.66% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Silvaco Group, Duos Technologies Group and Arteris, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Telos Neutral -35.77% $10.62M -7.27% Silvaco Group Buy 43.03% $15.44M 4.18% Duos Technologies Group Buy -4.27% $-329.95K -142.71% Arteris Buy 23.87% $13.91M -1607.05%

Key Takeaway:

Telos ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, indicating negative growth and profit. It also has the lowest Return on Equity among its peers, reflecting poor performance in generating profit from shareholders' equity. Overall, Telos lags behind its peers in key financial metrics.

Get to Know Telos Better

Telos Corp offers technologically forwarded, software-based security solutions that empower and protect the world's security-conscious organizations against rapidly evolving, sophisticated, and pervasive threats. Its business has two reportable and operating segments namely Security Solutions and Secure Networks. The Security Solutions segment focuses on cybersecurity, cloud, and identity solutions, and the Secure Networks focuses on enterprise security. The company derives maximum revenue from the Security Solutions segment.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Telos

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Telos's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -35.77%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Telos's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -35.38% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Telos's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -7.27% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Telos's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -5.75%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, Telos adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.