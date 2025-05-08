Rapid Micro Biosystems's Earnings Outlook

Rapid Micro Biosystems RPID is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-05-09. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Rapid Micro Biosystems to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.27.

The announcement from Rapid Micro Biosystems is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.00, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Rapid Micro Biosystems's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.22 -0.25 -0.28 -0.29 EPS Actual -0.22 -0.26 -0.29 -0.31 Price Change % -8.0% 2.0% 17.0% -10.0%

Rapid Micro Biosystems Share Price Analysis

Shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems were trading at $2.32 as of May 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 215.0%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Rapid Micro Biosystems

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Rapid Micro Biosystems.

Analysts have provided Rapid Micro Biosystems with 1 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $8.0, suggesting a potential 244.83% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Champions Oncology, Akoya Biosciences and Harvard Bioscience, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Champions Oncology, with an average 1-year price target of $12.0, suggesting a potential 417.24% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Akoya Biosciences, with an average 1-year price target of $2.19, suggesting a potential 5.6% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Harvard Bioscience, with an average 1-year price target of $4.5, suggesting a potential 93.97% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Champions Oncology, Akoya Biosciences and Harvard Bioscience, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Rapid Micro Biosystems Outperform 29.68% $981K -12.10% Champions Oncology Buy 41.77% $10.42M 146.18% Akoya Biosciences Neutral -19.42% $14.39M -77.25% Harvard Bioscience Outperform -12.78% $14.01M 0.03%

Key Takeaway:

Rapid Micro Biosystems ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it is at the top for Return on Equity. Overall, Rapid Micro Biosystems is positioned in the middle compared to its peers based on the provided metrics.

Get to Know Rapid Micro Biosystems Better

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is an life sciences technology company providing mission critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products such as biologics, vaccines, cell and gene therapies, and sterile injectables. The company's flagship Growth Direct platform automates and modernizes the antiquated, manual microbial quality control (MQC) testing workflows used in the pharmaceutical manufacturing operations across the globe. It derives revenue from development, manufacturing, marketing and selling Systems and related LIMS connection software, consumables and services.

Rapid Micro Biosystems's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Rapid Micro Biosystems's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 29.68%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Rapid Micro Biosystems's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -117.62%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Rapid Micro Biosystems's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -12.1% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rapid Micro Biosystems's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -9.48%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, Rapid Micro Biosystems adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

