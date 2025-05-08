Exploring 1stdibs.com's Earnings Expectations

1stdibs.com DIBS will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-05-09. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate 1stdibs.com to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.13.

Anticipation surrounds 1stdibs.com's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.03, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at 1stdibs.com's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.17 -0.09 -0.08 -0.09 EPS Actual -0.14 -0.15 -0.12 -0.08 Price Change % -2.0% -8.0% 0.0% 0.0%

Tracking 1stdibs.com's Stock Performance

Shares of 1stdibs.com were trading at $2.61 as of May 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 56.2%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for 1stdibs.com visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.