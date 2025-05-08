Earnings Outlook For uniQure

uniQure QURE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-05-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that uniQure will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.96.

The announcement from uniQure is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.99 in the last quarter, leading to a 8.95% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at uniQure's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.51 -1 -1.25 -1.33 EPS Actual -1.50 -0.91 -1.16 -1.36 Price Change % 9.0% 18.0% -2.0% 1.0%

Tracking uniQure's Stock Performance

Shares of uniQure were trading at $10.06 as of May 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 147.36%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for uniQure visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.