A Look at NextNav's Upcoming Earnings Report

NextNav NN is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-05-09. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that NextNav will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.14.

The announcement from NextNav is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.11, leading to a 9.06% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at NextNav's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.14 -0.15 -0.14 -0.14 EPS Actual -0.25 -0.11 -0.21 -0.28 Price Change % 9.0% 4.0% 2.0% -4.0%

Tracking NextNav's Stock Performance

Shares of NextNav were trading at $13.795 as of May 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 86.45%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

