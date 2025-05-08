A Peek at Embecta's Future Earnings

Embecta EMBC is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-05-09. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Embecta will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67.

Investors in Embecta are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.21, which was followed by a 1.75% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Embecta's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.44 0.36 0.46 0.40 EPS Actual 0.65 0.45 0.74 0.67 Price Change % -2.0% 10.0% 7.000000000000001% 1.0%

Market Performance of Embecta's Stock

Shares of Embecta were trading at $12.47 as of May 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 9.69%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

