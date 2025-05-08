May 8, 2025 11:02 AM 1 min read

A Peek at Embecta's Future Earnings

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Embecta EMBC is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-05-09. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Embecta will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67.

Investors in Embecta are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.21, which was followed by a 1.75% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Embecta's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 0.44 0.36 0.46 0.40
EPS Actual 0.65 0.45 0.74 0.67
Price Change % -2.0% 10.0% 7.000000000000001% 1.0%

Market Performance of Embecta's Stock

Shares of Embecta were trading at $12.47 as of May 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 9.69%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Embecta visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

EMBC Logo
EMBCEmbecta Corp
$11.97-10.0%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
36.09
Growth
18.16
Quality
-
Value
42.02
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved