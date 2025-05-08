What to Expect from Construction Partners's Earnings

Construction Partners ROAD will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-05-09. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Construction Partners to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.06.

Investors in Construction Partners are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.11, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Performance of Construction Partners Shares

Shares of Construction Partners were trading at $89.93 as of May 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 56.06%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Construction Partners

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Construction Partners.

A total of 2 analyst ratings have been received for Construction Partners, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $101.0, suggesting a potential 12.31% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of WillScot Holdings, Dycom Industries and Sterling Infrastructure, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for WillScot Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $35.5, suggesting a potential 60.52% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Dycom Industries, with an average 1-year price target of $196.8, suggesting a potential 118.84% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Sterling Infrastructure, with an average 1-year price target of $185.0, suggesting a potential 105.72% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for WillScot Holdings, Dycom Industries and Sterling Infrastructure are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Construction Partners Buy 41.63% $76.57M -0.44% WillScot Holdings Neutral -4.71% $300.37M 4.24% Dycom Industries Outperform 13.87% $196.58M 2.64% Sterling Infrastructure Buy -2.14% $94.84M 4.89%

Key Takeaway:

Construction Partners is positioned at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It ranks at the top for Gross Profit. In terms of Return on Equity, Construction Partners is in the middle compared to its peers.

Delving into Construction Partners's Background

Construction Partners Inc operates as a civil infrastructure company. It specializes in the construction and maintenance of roadways. The company through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to both public and private infrastructure projects, with an emphasis on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments. Its operations consist of manufacturing and distributing hot mix asphalt, paving activities, including the construction of roadway base layers and application of asphalt pavement, site development, including the installation of utility and drainage systems, and others. The company has a single segment which predominantly consists of infrastructure and road construction, and operates across various states in the United States.

Construction Partners's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Construction Partners's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 41.63%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Construction Partners's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.54%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Construction Partners's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -0.44%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.15%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Construction Partners's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.56, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Construction Partners visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.