Plains GP Holdings Earnings Preview

Plains GP Holdings PAGP is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-05-09. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Plains GP Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48.

Plains GP Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.51, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Plains GP Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.46 0.29 0.29 0.28 EPS Actual -0.05 0.17 0.20 0.21 Price Change % -2.0% -3.0% -3.0% 2.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Plains GP Holdings were trading at $18.01 as of May 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.27%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Plains GP Holdings

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Plains GP Holdings.

Plains GP Holdings has received a total of 2 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $20.5, the consensus suggests a potential 13.83% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Frontline, Hess Midstream and Scorpio Tankers, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Frontline, with an average 1-year price target of $20.0, suggesting a potential 11.05% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Hess Midstream, with an average 1-year price target of $43.0, suggesting a potential 138.76% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Scorpio Tankers, with an average 1-year price target of $61.2, suggesting a potential 239.81% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Frontline, Hess Midstream and Scorpio Tankers are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Plains GP Holdings Neutral -2.33% $918M -0.78% Frontline Outperform 2.56% $113.58M 2.85% Hess Midstream Neutral 11.02% $343.70M 13.26% Scorpio Tankers Buy -45.32% $88.92M 2.01%

Key Takeaway:

Plains GP Holdings ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Return on Equity.

Delving into Plains GP Holdings's Background

Plains GP Holdings LP provides transportation, storage, processing, fractionation, and marketing services for crude oil, refined products, natural gas liquids, liquefied petroleum gas, and related products. The group manages its operations through two operating segments: Crude Oil and NGL.

Plains GP Holdings's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Plains GP Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -2.33%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Plains GP Holdings's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.09%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Plains GP Holdings's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.78%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Plains GP Holdings's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.04%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 5.87, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

