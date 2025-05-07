Nektar Therapeutics's Earnings: A Preview

Nektar Therapeutics NKTR will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-05-08. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Nektar Therapeutics to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.18.

The market awaits Nektar Therapeutics's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.04, leading to a 0.56% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Nektar Therapeutics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.19 -0.21 -0.20 -0.19 EPS Actual -0.15 -0.18 -0.25 -0.19 Price Change % -1.0% 2.0% -8.0% 10.0%

Market Performance of Nektar Therapeutics's Stock

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics were trading at $0.642 as of May 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 61.72%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Nektar Therapeutics

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Nektar Therapeutics.

A total of 4 analyst ratings have been received for Nektar Therapeutics, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $5.25, suggesting a potential 717.76% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of scPharmaceuticals and Aclaris Therapeutics, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for scPharmaceuticals, with an average 1-year price target of $16.5, suggesting a potential 2470.09% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Aclaris Therapeutics, with an average 1-year price target of $15.0, suggesting a potential 2236.45% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for scPharmaceuticals and Aclaris Therapeutics, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Nektar Therapeutics Buy 22.15% $21.20M 13.25% scPharmaceuticals Buy 99.31% $8.19M -85.60% Aclaris Therapeutics Outperform -47.58% $-90K -67.59%

Key Takeaway:

Nektar Therapeutics ranks highest in gross profit among its peers. It is in the middle for consensus rating and revenue growth. However, it has the highest return on equity compared to its peers.

Delving into Nektar Therapeutics's Background

Nektar Therapeutics is a clinical-stage, research-based drug discovery biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy. The company is focused on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy. Its pipeline products are REZPEG (NKTR-358), REZPEG (NKTR-358), REZPEG (NKTR-358), NKTR-422, NKTR-0165, NKTR-255, and Others.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Nektar Therapeutics

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Nektar Therapeutics's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 22.15%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Nektar Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 24.89%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Nektar Therapeutics's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 13.25%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Nektar Therapeutics's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.37% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Nektar Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.69.

To track all earnings releases for Nektar Therapeutics visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.