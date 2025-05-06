Uncovering Potential: Piedmont Lithium's Earnings Preview

Piedmont Lithium PLL will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-05-07. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Piedmont Lithium to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.58.

Anticipation surrounds Piedmont Lithium's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.36, leading to a 4.12% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Piedmont Lithium's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.53 -0.57 -0.33 -0.37 EPS Actual -0.17 -0.42 -0.65 -0.61 Price Change % -4.0% 3.0% -6.0% -1.0%

Tracking Piedmont Lithium's Stock Performance

Shares of Piedmont Lithium were trading at $7.27 as of May 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 43.33%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

