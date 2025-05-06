Insights into Ares Comml Real Est's Upcoming Earnings

Ares Comml Real Est ACRE is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-05-07. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Ares Comml Real Est to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08.

The announcement from Ares Comml Real Est is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.17, leading to a 5.05% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Ares Comml Real Est's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.02 0.04 0.12 -0.15 EPS Actual -0.15 0.07 -0.12 -0.62 Price Change % -5.0% 1.0% 2.0% 2.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Ares Comml Real Est were trading at $4.17 as of May 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 40.35%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Ares Comml Real Est visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.