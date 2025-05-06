Examining the Future: DHI Group's Earnings Outlook

DHI Group DHX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-05-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that DHI Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00.

The announcement from DHI Group is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.07 in the last quarter, leading to a 7.53% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at DHI Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0 0.03 0.03 0.02 EPS Actual 0.07 0.05 0.06 0.05 Price Change % 8.0% -7.000000000000001% 17.0% -10.0%

Market Performance of DHI Group's Stock

Shares of DHI Group were trading at $1.33 as of May 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 53.45%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about DHI Group

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on DHI Group.

Analysts have provided DHI Group with 3 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $7.0, suggesting a potential 426.32% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of PSQ Holdings and Giftify, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for PSQ Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $4.0, suggesting a potential 200.75% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Giftify, with an average 1-year price target of $4.0, suggesting a potential 200.75% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for PSQ Holdings and Giftify are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity DHI Group Outperform -6.71% $29.70M 0.91% PSQ Holdings Buy 162.37% $4.42M -132.71% Giftify Buy 14.05% $3.64M -17.88%

Key Takeaway:

DHI Group is at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while it is in the middle for Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About DHI Group

DHI Group Inc is a provider of artificial intelligence-powered software products, online tools and services to deliver career marketplaces to candidates and employers globally. DHI's brands includes Dice and Clearance Jobs enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search, match and connect with skilled technologists in specialized fields, particularly technology and those with active government security clearances. The company derive the majority of revenue came from the sale of recruitment packages, which allow customers to promote jobs on websites and source candidates through their resume databases. Recruitment packages are typically provided through contractual arrangements with annual, quarterly or monthly payment terms.

DHI Group: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: DHI Group's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -6.71%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: DHI Group's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.94%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): DHI Group's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.91%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): DHI Group's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.46%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.37.

To track all earnings releases for DHI Group visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.