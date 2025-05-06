What to Expect from Kemper's Earnings

Kemper KMPR is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-05-07. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Kemper will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.49.

Kemper bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.42, leading to a 1.39% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Kemper's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 1.36 1.34 1.06 1.09 EPS Actual 1.78 1.62 1.42 1.07 Price Change % 1.0% -3.0% -6.0% -0.0%

Tracking Kemper's Stock Performance

Shares of Kemper were trading at $61.16 as of May 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 0.6%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Kemper

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Kemper.

Analysts have given Kemper a total of 1 ratings, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target is $86.0, indicating a potential 40.61% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Trupanion, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for and Trupanion are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Trupanion Buy 11.71% $51.10M -0.45%

Key Takeaway:

Kemper ranks in the middle among its peers for Consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, indicating lower performance in these areas compared to its peers. However, Kemper outperforms its peers in terms of Return on Equity, showing a stronger ability to generate profit relative to shareholder equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Kemper

Kemper Corp is a diversified insurance company that provides services in property and casualty insurance, along with life and health insurance. The company's property and casualty segment offers personal and commercial lines for home and automotive products. The company conducts its operations through two operating segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance.

Financial Insights: Kemper

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Kemper's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.29%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Kemper's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.23%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kemper's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.5%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kemper's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.76% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Kemper's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.5. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

