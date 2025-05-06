An Overview of Kratos Defense & Security's Earnings

Kratos Defense & Security KTOS is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-05-07. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Kratos Defense & Security will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09.

Investors in Kratos Defense & Security are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.03 in the last quarter, leading to a 5.25% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Kratos Defense & Security's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.10 0.08 0.08 0.05 EPS Actual 0.13 0.11 0.14 0.11 Price Change % 5.0% 9.0% -2.0% 6.0%

Tracking Kratos Defense & Security's Stock Performance

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security were trading at $35.88 as of May 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 79.03%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Kratos Defense & Security

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Kratos Defense & Security.

The consensus rating for Kratos Defense & Security is Neutral, based on 4 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $32.5, there's a potential 9.42% downside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Kratos Defense & Security, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for and Kratos Defense & Security are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Kratos Defense & Security Neutral 3.40% $69.80M 0.29%

Key Takeaway:

Kratos Defense & Security is positioned in the middle among its peers for Consensus rating. It ranks in the middle for Revenue Growth. In terms of Gross Profit, it is at the bottom compared to its peers. For Return on Equity, Kratos Defense & Security is also at the bottom among its peers.

Unveiling the Story Behind Kratos Defense & Security

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc develops and fields transformative, affordable technology, platforms, and systems. The company has two segments; The Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) segment is comprised of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including its microwave electronic products, space, training, and cybersecurity, C5ISR/modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services operating segments and The Unmanned Systems segment consists of unmanned aerial, unmanned ground, unmanned seaborne and related command, control, and communications system businesses. The company derives a majority of its revenue from the Kratos Government Solutions segment.

A Deep Dive into Kratos Defense & Security's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Kratos Defense & Security's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.4%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Kratos Defense & Security's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 1.38%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kratos Defense & Security's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.29%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kratos Defense & Security's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.2%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Kratos Defense & Security's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.21, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Kratos Defense & Security visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.