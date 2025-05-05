Earnings Preview For Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy BTU will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-05-06. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Peabody Energy to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10.

Anticipation surrounds Peabody Energy's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.12, leading to a 2.57% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Peabody Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.37 0.58 0.61 0.31 EPS Actual 0.25 0.74 1.42 0.29 Price Change % -3.0% 1.0% -3.0% 2.0%

Peabody Energy Share Price Analysis

Shares of Peabody Energy were trading at $12.81 as of May 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 38.87%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Peabody Energy

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Peabody Energy.

With 2 analyst ratings, Peabody Energy has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $22.5, indicating a potential 75.64% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Centrus Energy, Hallador Energy and Alliance Res Partners, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Centrus Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $177.67, suggesting a potential 1286.96% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Hallador Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $15.0, suggesting a potential 17.1% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Alliance Res Partners, with an average 1-year price target of $29.0, suggesting a potential 126.39% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Centrus Energy, Hallador Energy and Alliance Res Partners, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Peabody Energy Buy -9.06% $166.10M 0.84% Centrus Energy Buy 46.33% $61.80M 45.16% Hallador Energy Buy -21.21% $61.71M -102.01% Alliance Res Partners Buy -8.41% $64.13M 4.06%

Key Takeaway:

Peabody Energy ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, Peabody Energy is at the bottom compared to its peers.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp is a producer of metallurgical and thermal coal. It also markets and brokers coal, both as principal and agent, and trades coal and freight-related contracts. The company operates in the following segment: Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S. Thermal and Corporate and Other. The Seaborne Thermal segment generates the majority of the revenue for the company. A substantial part of its overall revenue is generated from its customers in the United States, and rest from Japan, China, Australia, Taiwan and other regions.

A Deep Dive into Peabody Energy's Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Peabody Energy's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -9.06%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 2.72%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.84%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Peabody Energy's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.52%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Peabody Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.13, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Peabody Energy visit their earnings calendar on our site.

