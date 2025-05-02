A Peek at Inspire Medical Systems's Future Earnings

Inspire Medical Systems INSP is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-05-05. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Inspire Medical Systems to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.23.

Inspire Medical Systems bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.44, which was followed by a 1.66% increase in the share price the next day.

Performance of Inspire Medical Systems Shares

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems were trading at $157.9 as of May 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 37.8%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Inspire Medical Systems

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Inspire Medical Systems.

The consensus rating for Inspire Medical Systems is Outperform, derived from 9 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $221.89 implies a potential 40.53% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Glaukos, Integer Holdings and Teleflex, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Glaukos, with an average 1-year price target of $146.7, suggesting a potential 7.09% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Integer Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $145.71, suggesting a potential 7.72% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Teleflex, with an average 1-year price target of $151.0, suggesting a potential 4.37% downside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Glaukos, Integer Holdings and Teleflex, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Inspire Medical Systems Outperform 24.52% $203.73M 5.08% Glaukos Buy 1.10% $76.86M -2.37% Integer Holdings Buy 7.26% $120.32M -1.39% Teleflex Neutral 2.78% $439.92M -3.12%

Key Takeaway:

Inspire Medical Systems ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit margin. However, it has the lowest Return on Equity. Overall, Inspire Medical Systems stands out for its strong revenue growth and gross profit performance compared to its peers.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The firm has operating footprints in the United States and Europe wherein, it generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Inspire Medical Systems: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Inspire Medical Systems's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 24.52% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Inspire Medical Systems's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 14.69% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Inspire Medical Systems's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.08%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Inspire Medical Systems's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 4.39%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Inspire Medical Systems's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.05.

To track all earnings releases for Inspire Medical Systems visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.