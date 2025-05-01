A Preview Of Johnson Outdoors's Earnings

Johnson Outdoors JOUT will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-05-02. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Johnson Outdoors to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50.

Anticipation surrounds Johnson Outdoors's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.19, leading to a 2.34% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Johnson Outdoors's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -1.30 -0.98 0.57 1.12 EPS Actual -1.49 -3.35 0.16 0.21 Price Change % -2.0% 1.0% 1.0% -11.0%

Market Performance of Johnson Outdoors's Stock

Shares of Johnson Outdoors were trading at $22.83 as of April 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 37.3%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.