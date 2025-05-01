Uncovering Potential: inTest's Earnings Preview

inTest INTT is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-05-02. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.
Analysts are estimating that inTest will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.10.
The market awaits inTest's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.
It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.
Overview of Past Earnings
During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.09, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.
Here's a look at inTest's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.14
|0.07
|0.14
|0.09
|EPS Actual
|0.23
|0.10
|0.08
|0.10
|Price Change %
|-4.0%
|4.0%
|-23.0%
|-8.0%
Market Performance of inTest's Stock
Shares of inTest were trading at $6.2 as of April 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 45.15%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.
