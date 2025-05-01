A Peek at Arbor Realty Trust's Future Earnings

Arbor Realty Trust ABR is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-05-02. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.
Analysts are estimating that Arbor Realty Trust will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30.
Anticipation surrounds Arbor Realty Trust's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.
New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.
Overview of Past Earnings
During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.01, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.
Here's a look at Arbor Realty Trust's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.41
|0.39
|0.43
|0.41
|EPS Actual
|0.40
|0.43
|0.45
|0.47
|Price Change %
|-13.0%
|1.0%
|1.0%
|-1.0%
Stock Performance
Shares of Arbor Realty Trust were trading at $11.53 as of April 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 13.62%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.
