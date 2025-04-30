Insights Ahead: Mercer Intl's Quarterly Earnings

Mercer Intl MERC is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-05-01. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Mercer Intl will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.19.

The market awaits Mercer Intl's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.20, leading to a 16.87% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Mercer Intl's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.05 0.08 -0.31 -0.11 EPS Actual 0.25 -0.26 -1.01 -0.25 Price Change % 17.0% -0.0% 0.0% -0.0%

Mercer Intl Share Price Analysis

Shares of Mercer Intl were trading at $4.61 as of April 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 86.96%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Mercer Intl

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Mercer Intl.

The consensus rating for Mercer Intl is Neutral, based on 1 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $6.0, there's a potential 30.15% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Clearwater Paper, Magnera and Sylvamo, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Clearwater Paper, with an average 1-year price target of $37.0, suggesting a potential 702.6% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Magnera, with an average 1-year price target of $24.0, suggesting a potential 420.61% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Sylvamo, with an average 1-year price target of $80.0, suggesting a potential 1635.36% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Clearwater Paper, Magnera and Sylvamo are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Mercer Intl Neutral 3.81% $76.18M 3.53% Clearwater Paper Outperform 44.12% $14.70M 26.21% Magnera Outperform 119.11% $71M -9.14% Sylvamo Neutral 0.62% $237M 9.08%

Key Takeaway:

Mercer Intl ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Return on Equity.

Delving into Mercer Intl's Background

Mercer International Inc is a forest products company with two reportable operating segments in pulp and solid wood. The pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sale, and distribution of pulp, electricity, and chemicals. The company has a geographical presence in the USA, Germany, China, and Other countries, where the majority of revenue is generated from the USA. The majority of the revenue is generated from the Pulp segment.

A Deep Dive into Mercer Intl's Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Mercer Intl showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.81% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Mercer Intl's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.42%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Mercer Intl's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.53%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Mercer Intl's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.7%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, Mercer Intl faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

