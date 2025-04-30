Amicus Therapeutics Earnings Preview

Amicus Therapeutics FOLD is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-05-01. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Amicus Therapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08.

The announcement from Amicus Therapeutics is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.00, leading to a 5.13% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Amicus Therapeutics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.09 0 -0.05 -0.07 EPS Actual 0.09 0.1 0.06 -0.02 Price Change % -5.0% -2.0% 1.0% -3.0%

Performance of Amicus Therapeutics Shares

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics were trading at $7.52 as of April 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 27.89%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Amicus Therapeutics

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Amicus Therapeutics.

A total of 1 analyst ratings have been received for Amicus Therapeutics, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $17.0, suggesting a potential 126.06% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals and Twist Bioscience, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Recursion Pharmaceuticals, with an average 1-year price target of $9.0, suggesting a potential 19.68% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, with an average 1-year price target of $38.89, suggesting a potential 417.15% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Twist Bioscience, with an average 1-year price target of $50.25, suggesting a potential 568.22% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals and Twist Bioscience are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Amicus Therapeutics Outperform 30.09% $134.87M 7.91% Recursion Pharmaceuticals Buy -57.54% $-8.28M -22.95% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Neutral 45.19% $171.67M -15.61% Twist Bioscience Outperform 24.08% $42.84M -6.80%

Key Takeaway:

Amicus Therapeutics ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics Inc is a patient-dedicated biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering novel high-quality medicines for people living with rare diseases. With extraordinary patient focus, the company is committed to advancing and expanding a pipeline of cutting-edge medicines for rare diseases. It has a portfolio of product opportunities, including oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants; a clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease, and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio. The company has one segment focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of devastating rare and orphan diseases.

Amicus Therapeutics's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Amicus Therapeutics's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 30.09%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Amicus Therapeutics's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.85% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Amicus Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.91%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Amicus Therapeutics's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.88%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Amicus Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.29, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

